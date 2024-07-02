Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
For the fourth time, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend has been targeted, when its Pride flag was once again stolen.
After previously being targeted, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area, and on June 30, captured what appears to be four men removing the flag at 2:50 a.m.
According to Office Administrator Christine Wilde, local police have been “very supportive” of them speaking out, in hopes of identifying the individuals involved. “In the past we have not reached out to the community for assistance, but were encouraged this time to attempt to identify the individuals responsible through social media channels.”
One person captured on the surveillance footage is described as having blonde hair and glasses, with a sleeve tattoo.
In a statement to CTV News, Lambton OPP said "The Lambton County OPP take all reports of thefts seriously and are committed to a thorough investigation. Criminal acts will not be tolerated and anyone who engages in the theft of a flag may face a criminal charge...The investigation is ongoing and one avenue of the investigation will be to determine the suspect’s motivation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton OPP or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
(Source: Huron Shores United Church)
