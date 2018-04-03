

CTV London





As of Tuesday morning gas prices in St. Thomas were once again close to 30 cents lower at some St. Thomas stations versus stations in London.

According to gasbuddy.com prices in London are hovering around $1.18 meanwhile some stations are as low as 90 cents in St. Thomas.

Yesterday prices sharply dropped in city to the south of London due to a price war.

It appears the war is continuing this morning, and if it’s anything like Monday long line ups can be expected.

A caller says the Mobil gas station on the east end of St. Thomas has run out of gas as people swoop in to get cheap fuel.

At one point customers reported waiting as long as 15 minutes to get to a pump on Monday.