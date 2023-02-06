Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service on the night of Feb. 3, 30-year-old Karen Cunningham was located deceased following a search by police.
Earlier in the day on Feb. 3, police closed off the area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock for an investigation following a grim discovery of human remains inside a black Mazda sedan.
“Upon the arrival they discovered there was a body within the vehicle that was vital signs absent,” Deputy Chief Nick Novacich told CTV News London at the scene.
Sixth Avenue and Mill Street was closed for several hours while police investigated and the public was asked to avoid the area, but the area has since been reopened.
Woodstock police are on the scene of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. due to an ongoing investigation on Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim knight/CTV News London)
On Feb. 2, Karen Cunningham was declared as missing by Woodstock police.
The coroner’s office was called in to assist in the investigation.
The cause of death remains unclear at this time.
“The Woodstock Police Service would like to thank those who have assisted in the investigation and ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this time,” police said in the release.
The investigation continues.
— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight
