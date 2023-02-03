Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.

Few details are known at this time, but in a press release the Woodstock Police Service said there is an “ongoing police presence” in the area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue.

Speaking to CTV News London, police said a grim discovery was made by officers on Friday.

“Upon the arrival they discovered there was a body within the vehicle that was vital signs absent,” said Deputy Chief Nick Novacich of the Woodstock Police Service.

At the scene a black Mazda sedan was seen cordoned off by yellow police tape. But at this time, police have not said whether they believe foul play is suspected. Woodstock police are on the scene of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. due to an ongoing investigation on Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim knight/CTV News London)

Woodstock police also will not confirm if the body is that of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham, who was reported missing by police on Thursday night.

She is also known to drive a 2010 black Mazda.

Police ask the public to “obey all road closures and stay away from the area if possible.”

The coroner’s office has been called in to assist.

Police add that updates will be provided to the public when available.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight