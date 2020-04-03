LONDON, ONT -- Dr. Paul Woods, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre, is taking a temporary medical leave effective immediately.

In a statement from Amy Walby, chair of the Board of Directors, it was revealed that Woods’ leave is due to a pre-existing condition and that he is currently in self-isolation at home.

The exact nature of his pre-existing condition is not known, and it is unclear if the leave is a precaution due to the current situation regarding COVID-19.

In his absence Neil Johnson will be stepping into the role. Johnson is the chief operating officer of LHSC.

“The Board is confident in Neil’s leadership capabilities and he has our full support. His 32 plus years’ experience at LHSC, in particular his many years of executive leadership, will ensure that LHSC can seamlessly continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Walby.

Walby said that more information on Woods’ medical condition will be provided following more testing.