TORONTO, ONT -- Public health officials in Ontario are set to release data today showing how many people could die of COVID-19 under various scenarios.

Premier Doug Ford says the projections might be hard to hear and should serve as a wake-up call for some people.

But he says the public has the right to the same information as he has when making health-related decisions.

Medical experts will provide a briefing that includes the new projections.

The province issued a new emergency order this morning to give public health units more flexibility through hiring retired nurses, medical students and volunteers.

The order comes after Ontario's top medical official recommended more aggressive contact tracing to track community spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Premier Christine Elliott also announced people can now access their COVID-19 test results through an online portal.

Provincewide, there were nearly 2,800 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 53 deaths and 831 resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.