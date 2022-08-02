Prepare for heat and humidity in London-Middlesex region

Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in the Middlesex-London region.

On Wednesday, humidex values are expected to be in the mid 40s with rain showers expected Wednesday and Thursday what will possibly cool things down a little bit.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.