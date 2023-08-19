Premier cancels Ford Fest event planned for London, Ont.
Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbeque in London in favour of an expensive luncheon.
Ford Fest was scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, but the free event was cancelled earlier in the week.
Instead, Premier Doug Ford is hosting a luncheon on Monday, which will cost $1,000 per person to attend.
CTV News London reached out to the premier’s office for comment on the change of plans, but at the time of publication, no one has responded to the request.
Ford Fest initially began 25 years ago as a family barbeque and used to be held in the backyard of Ford’s mother’s home.
The event was recently held in Windsor for the first time on Aug. 11, and will be held in Kitchener-Waterloo on Sept. 8.
— With files from The Canadian Press
