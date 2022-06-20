Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe

Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe

A car nearly goes over embankment after collision on Wharncliffe Rd. S. near Commissioners Road Monday morning, June 20, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A car nearly goes over embankment after collision on Wharncliffe Rd. S. near Commissioners Road Monday morning, June 20, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver