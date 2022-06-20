Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
One person has been taken to hospital and others were assessed at the scene after a two-vehicle crash on Whancliffe Road South, just north of Commissioners Road.
The crash sent one vehicle to the edge of an embankment, which has about a three metre drop, leading down to a plaza parking lot.
Cars were parked directly below where the car came to rest.
One person, who was the occupant of a Subaru SUV, was transported to hospital for observation but their injuries are not thought to be serious. Others in the Subaru were assessed at the scene.
The occupants of the second vehicle did not appear to be injured.
The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Monday. A cause wasn't immediately identified and there's no word on charges.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada will invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model be extended for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on translators.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
New | Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Kitchener
-
Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at four Guelph schools
Four schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated a robbery at a nearby gas station.
-
Former teacher launches another legal move over removal from WRDSB meeting
A former teacher has announced additional legal action against the Waterloo Region District School Board after her presentation was halted during a trustee meeting back in January.
-
Brantford police trying to locate missing man
Brantford Police have released photos of a 59-year-old man who they say hasn't been seen in several years. They believe he may be homeless and living in the downtown core.
Windsor
-
Kingsville will have a new mayor after 19 years
The Town of Kingsville will have a new mayor this fall for the first time in 19 years.
-
Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh
A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this year
According to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'My client is innocent,' Paul Sadlon sexual assault case wraps up with verdict
Prominent Barrie, Ont. businessman Paul Sadlon was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.
-
Van crashes into school playground in Elmvale
A section of a schoolyard in Elmvale needs repairs after a van crashed through a fence into a playground Monday morning.
-
Youth on bike suffers 'life-altering injuries' in Orillia collision
A young person riding a bike suffered life-altering injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orillia over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect, stolen vehicle
A Sudbury woman was seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop her car from being stolen, police say.
-
Loblaw to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags from stores by early 2023
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it plans to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Ottawa
-
Downbursts responsible for storm damage in Belleville and Mallorytown: researchers
Downbursts were responsible for the wind damage in the Belleville and Mallorytown, Ont. areas last week, according to researchers.
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Toronto
-
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
-
New video shows moment gunfire erupts at unsanctioned Toronto car rally
New video shows the moment gunfire erupted at a Toronto car rally on Sunday that wounded four people.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
Montreal
-
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
-
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
-
Association says Quebec has shortage of 100,000 houses, apartments and social housing units
An Quebec construction and habitation professional association (APCHQ) analysis unveiled Monday indicates that there is a shortage of no less than 100,000 housing units in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after his disappearance in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Security screeners stage 'Casual Monday' protest at Atlantic Canadian airports
Security screeners at 42 airports across Canada are taking job action Monday in protest of wages and working hours.
Winnipeg
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
-
New
New | Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
Calgary
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers and thundershowers line Calgary's 5-day forecast
Wet weather sticks around this week.
-
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer
The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.
Vancouver
-
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
-
There's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle coming to Vancouver and here's how to try it
First there was macaroni-and-cheese ice cream, now there's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle.
-
What B.C. is doing to manage monkeypox in the province, including who is eligible for the vaccine
Some major Canadian cities are using clinics to provide monkeypox vaccinations en masse, but there are no plans to do the same in communities in British Columbia for now.