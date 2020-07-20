LONDON, ONT -- Two teams from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) with Western University will be surverying two areas near London, Ont. Monday for evidence of possible tornadoes.

The two teams will be investigating damage across the area Monday morning after a line of storms moved across the region Sunday causing damage in several places.

The storms led to tornado warnings across the region as they rolled through.

North of Lucan, Ont. a farm sustained heavy damage to grain bins and an elevator.

Downed trees and other wind damage was seen across the region including in London.

Two @westernuNTP teams will be investigating damage in SW ON tomorrow. More details in the morning. In the meantime, NTP is confirming a tornado occurred in the Brantford area on July 16th, based on photos / video / witness descriptions. No damage so prelim rating of EF0-Default. — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) July 20, 2020

The teams from Western will be working to confirm if the damage seen was caused by tornadoes.

They will be focusing their efforts on two locations Monday. The first will be in the Exeter area while the other is southeast of London near Belmont and Beachville.

Belmont has already seen one twister this year after an EF1 hit on June 10 causing damage to barn.

Meanwhile NTP has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Brantford on Thursday.

They say they have made this determination based on photos, videos and witness descriptions.

Due to the fact that there was no damage their preliminary rating is an EF0.

More infromation regarding Sunday's storms is expected from NTP later Monday.