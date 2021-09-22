Possible COVID-19 exposure at Paranyde Bar and Grill: MLHU

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is asking anyone who went to Paranyde Bar & Grill last Friday or Saturday night to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Health officials say they've been informed that an individual who attended the nightclub over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious while they were at the facility.

MLHU staff have followed up with the patron and the owners of the nightclub at 1100 Commissioners Rd. E., but say they have been unable to identify all potential close contacts.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said in a statement, “There is a risk that anyone who had close contact with this individual may have been exposed to COVID-19. Because we don’t have a list of this person’s possible close contacts, it will be very important for anyone who starts to develop any COVID symptoms to get tested right away."

Anyone who was at the club Sept. 17 or 18 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. is being asked to watch for symptoms and get tested immediately should any develop.

The health unit is also reminding bar, nightclub and restaurant operators of the importance of collecting customer contact information for contact tracing.

As of Wednesday, anyone attending a bar or nightclub will also need to provide proof of double-vaccination to enter.

And as of noon on Thursday, a new Section 22 Class Order issued by the health unit will also require all patrons to wear a mask or face covering at all times unless seated in a designated area to consume food or drink.