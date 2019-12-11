LONDON, ONT. -- A generous donation meant that employees at Canada Life had a dog day at work on Wednesday.

The company donated $50,000 to National Service Dogs (NSD), a charity that breeds, trains and places service dogs for those with special needs.

The charity accepted the cheque at Canada Life's London, Ont. offices and brought along some adorable ambassadors.

The presentation included a visit from numerous service dogs and puppies that employees were able to pet and play with.

Two of the puppies in attendance - Opal and Oakley - were named by Canada Life as part a thank-you gift from NSD organization.

Susan Tucker, whose son receives invaluable support from his service dog, says that the work NSD does is life-changing and this donation will bring this support to many more families who desperately need it.