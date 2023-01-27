Poor highway conditions reported in the region

Highway conditions in the London region as of 6:10 a.m. on Jan, 27, 2023. (Source: MTO) Highway conditions in the London region as of 6:10 a.m. on Jan, 27, 2023. (Source: MTO)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest

Authorities announced the Friday release of police video depicting five officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against them and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver