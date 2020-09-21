LONDON, ONT. -- A multi-billion dollar federal program could allow city hall to jump start several active transportation projects in London.

In a letter to the Civic Works Committee (CWC), Coun. Elizabeth Peloza asks civic administration for a list of planned cycling and pedestrian infrastructure projects that could qualify for funding under the federal government’s new COVID-19 Community Resilience program.

Peloza would like city engineers to consider future projects in city hall’s Cycling Master Plan (2016) that might qualify for funding.

“The funding stream includes the opportunity to accelerate the construction of these (projects), and other active transportation projects, at a lower cost to municipal taxpayers,” writes Peloza.

The funding stream announced in August is part of the larger Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The new stream includes $3.3 billion for projects that build pandemic resiliency and support physical distancing.

The federal program would cover up to 80 per cent of the eligible costs of approved projects.

Qualifying projects can include, “active transportation infrastructure, including parks, trails, foot bridges, bike lanes, and multi-use paths.”

Approved projects must start construction by Sept. 30, 2021.

The letter to the CWC is co-signed by Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer and Coun. Shawn Lewis.

It will be discussed by the committee on Sept. 22.