LONDON, ONT. -- City Hall is asking Londoners to offer feedback on a beta version of its new website, before it officially launches next month.

Visitors to london.ca are now given the choice to use the existing municipal website, or navigate a trial version of its replacement.

The new website is intended to be easier to navigate, more efficient to update, and meet AODA accessibility standards.

Last August, council approved a four-year contract to pay $473,750 for the development and first year of the website, and $78,750 for the remaining three years.

The new website is being developed by London-based Digital Echidna, along with assistance from rTraction and ResIM.

City hall will collect feedback on the new site before it officially replaces the current webpage on Oct. 7.

The current website was launched in 2013.