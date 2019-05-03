

CTV London





Five men are facing charges after police raided four locations in London and one in Aylmer on Thursday.

In the city, London police say search warrants were executed at a storage unit on Bathurst Street and addresses on Ridout Street, Talbot Street and Wortley Road.

An additional search warrant was executed at an address on Myrtle Street in Aylmer.

As a result police siezed $65,100 in cocaine as well as quantities of methamphetamine and phenacetin (a cutting agent).

In addition, 10 cell phones, drug packaging and two hydraulic presses were also seized.

Three London men, one man from St. Thomas and an Aylmer man are all charged with trafficking-related offences.