    • Police seize nine firearms, ammunition after traffic stop in Southampton

    A Port Elgin man has been arrested after police found nine firearms inside his vehicle after pulling him over Friday for suspected impaired driving.

    Saugeen Shores Police took a report at around 2:17 p.m. for a suspected impaired driver in the area of North Rankin Street and Turner Street. Officers arrived and saw the vehicle driving through the parking lot of a local business.

    Police conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be displaying the “usual signs of impairment,” police say.

    The man was placed under arrested for operation while impaired. He was handcuffed while officers conducted a search of the vehicle. Police say they found a large gun cabinet and ammunition box inside the car along with several cans of booze.

    Police completed the search and a total of nine guns were found.

    He was taken back to the police station where he took a breath test and registered three times over the legal limit, police say.

    Police say a check on the driver revealed he was also on a firearms prohibition.

    The 37-year-old has been charged with:

    • Operation While Impaired
    • Operation While Impaired (80+)
    • Possession of Firearms contrary to Prohibition Order x 9
    • Possession of Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
    • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
    • Careless Transportation of Firearm

    He is being held in custody pending for a bail hearing. The firearms will remain in police custody during the investigation, police say.

    The investigation remains ongoing.  

