LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized over $109,000 worth of cocaine along with weapons and other items during two raids on homes last week.

Officers executed search warrants at homes on Fieldgate Circle and Marconi Boulevard on March 5.

Police recovered the following:

.22 calibre rifle

Prohibited knife

910 grams of cocaine, value $109, 200

Seven (7) kilograms of phenacetin

Cocaine press

Bullet proof vest

Two expandable batons

Assorted jewelry

Money counter

Two cellular phones

Approximately $10,000 in cash

Flamethrower

Two London residents have been charged with trafficking and weapons offences.

They will appear in court May 28.