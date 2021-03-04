LONDON, ONT. -- A shotgun was among other prohibited items seized by members of the London Police Services Guns and Drugs Section during a raid Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100-block of Andover Drive.

Officers also search a vehicle as part of the warrant.

Police seized the following items:

A loaded pump-action shotgun

13 rounds of shotgun ammunition

2 rounds of .410 caliber ammunition

$105 in cash

Switchblade knife

A London man has been charged with several offences including possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.