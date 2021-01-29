Advertisement
Police seize a loaded handgun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs
A loaded gun and drugs seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- Police, along with the Canine Unit, located and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs Thursday evening after searching a London residence.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, police conducted a search of a vehicle and residence in the 100 block of Briscoe Street East.
The items seized from the searches included:
- loaded 9mm handgun
- six rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 7.5 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $750
- 40.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine valued at $4050
- 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $350
- three cellular phones
- $300 in cash
- two digital scales
As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old and 33-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, all of London, were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 29-year old male was also charged with:
- careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition
- possession of a firearm or ammunition
- restricted or prohibited firearm without a license and registration
- possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- breach of probation
- possession of Schedule I substance for trafficking
The 33-year-old male was also charged with an additional count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information can contact the London Police Services.