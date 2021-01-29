LONDON, ONT. -- Police, along with the Canine Unit, located and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs Thursday evening after searching a London residence.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, police conducted a search of a vehicle and residence in the 100 block of Briscoe Street East.

The items seized from the searches included:

loaded 9mm handgun

six rounds of 9mm ammunition

7.5 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $750

40.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine valued at $4050

3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $350

three cellular phones

$300 in cash

two digital scales

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old and 33-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, all of London, were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 29-year old male was also charged with:

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition

possession of a firearm or ammunition

restricted or prohibited firearm without a license and registration

possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

breach of probation

possession of Schedule I substance for trafficking

The 33-year-old male was also charged with an additional count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information can contact the London Police Services.