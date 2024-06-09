Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate

The London Police Service is looking to identify a suspect in connection with a Saturday night fire in the city that is being may be related to a hate crime

It was around 10:40 p.m. when first responders were called to the scene in the area of Wateroak Dr. where a home was on fire.

Crews were able to douse the flames, and no one was injured.

Investigators estimate the damage caused by the fire to be roughly $30,000.

"In addition to the instance from last night, we're aware of several other incidents that occurred at this property since the first week of May regarding property damage that was signed a threat threatening note that was left leading up to the events of last night. The signs were signs that expressed support for Palestine," said London Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman in a video on X.

"We are treating this investigation as a hate motivated incident," he added.

Suspect sought

Police report a lone mane walked to the address around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and left with ‘some items’ from the home’s front yard, according to a news release from LPS.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when police say the same man returned and started a fire on the front porch before leaving.

The suspect is described as:

30 to 50 years old

Medium/heavy build

Grey shoes

Dark pants

Light grey zip-up sweater with vertical black accents under the arms

Dark-coloured toque

Medical mask

The London Police Service has released an image of a suspect in an arson investigation following a house fire on Wateroak Drive on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Courtesy London Police Service).

Reaction to the arson has been swift and even included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet calling out the act.