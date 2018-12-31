Featured
Police searching for suspects after Dundas Street bank robbery
Scotiabank robbery on Dundas Street in London Ont. on Dec. 31, 2018 (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 3:11PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 31, 2018 4:29PM EST
London police are investigating an armed robbery of the Scotiabank on Dundas near Clarke Road.
It happened Monday just before 3 p.m.
Police say two men entered the bank with a handgun and fled with some cash.
No one was hurt.
The pair took off in a white 4-door Mercedes or Volkswagen sedan.
Call police if you have any information.