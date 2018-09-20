

London police have issued a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a firearms investigation.

Shortly after midnight on August 21, police say a man approached a teenage girl on North Centre road and demanded her valuables.

When she refused, the suspect ran off and fired off of a gunshot.

No one was hurt.

He is described as white, in his early 20s, approximately 5'6 with an average build, a pale complexion, a thick brown beard, and noticeably blue eyes.

He was wearing a burgundy or brown shirt with a graphic design on the front, baggy grey sweat pants, a black baseball cap, and black shoes.

Call police if you know anything.