

CTV London





London police are again asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in a Boxing Day break-in and assault in the east end.

The investigation continues after police were called to an Ashland Avenue address around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 26 for a break and enter.

Police say the man got in through an insecure window and struck and touched a woman - who was awake at the time - inappropriately.

She sustained a minor injury.

The suspect is described as white, about 5'7"-5'8" tall, with a heavy build, 30-35 years old, unshaven, light-coloured eyes and scabs on his face.

He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, light-coloured button-up shirt, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt and running shoes with a velcro strap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.