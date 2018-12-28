Featured
Police release second photo in search for break-in and assault suspect
A break and enter and assault suspect is seen in London Ont. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 3:50PM EST
London police are again asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in a Boxing Day break-in and assault in the east end.
The investigation continues after police were called to an Ashland Avenue address around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 26 for a break and enter.
Police say the man got in through an insecure window and struck and touched a woman - who was awake at the time - inappropriately.
She sustained a minor injury.
The suspect is described as white, about 5'7"-5'8" tall, with a heavy build, 30-35 years old, unshaven, light-coloured eyes and scabs on his face.
He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, light-coloured button-up shirt, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt and running shoes with a velcro strap.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.