Featured
Suspect wanted in brazen early morning break-in and assault
Break and enter and assault suspect in London Ont. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:48PM EST
London police are looking for a suspect following an early morning break and enter.
Police say around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man gained entry into an Ashland Avenue residence through a window.
A woman inside was struck with an object and touched inappropriately.
The occupant suffered a minor injury.
The suspect is described as white, approximately 5’7” - 5’8”, heavy build, 30-35 years of age, unshaven facial hair, light-coloured eyes, with scabs on his face.
He was wearing a black ball cap, a light-coloured button-up shirt, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt and running shoes with a velcro strap.
Contact police if you have any information.