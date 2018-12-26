

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect following an early morning break and enter.

Police say around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man gained entry into an Ashland Avenue residence through a window.

A woman inside was struck with an object and touched inappropriately.

The occupant suffered a minor injury.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5’7” - 5’8”, heavy build, 30-35 years of age, unshaven facial hair, light-coloured eyes, with scabs on his face.

He was wearing a black ball cap, a light-coloured button-up shirt, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt and running shoes with a velcro strap.

Contact police if you have any information.