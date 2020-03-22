LONDON, ONT. -- A woman is dead following a house fire in Owen Sound Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to an east end home around 7:30 p.m.

Once one scene, police were notified by a neighbour that the homeowner might still be inside the house.

Officers entered the home but were forced out because of the smoke.

After the fire was contained, firefighters discovered the woman's body.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Owen Sound police continue to investigate.