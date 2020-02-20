LONDON, ONT -- A mother and her two young children are without their home following an apartment fire in Owen Sound.

The fire at a west side apartment building broke out around 11 p.m. after a candle was knocked over in the bathroom of the family’s unit.

The candle lit a towel on fire which then quickly spread throughout the bathroom and into two bedrooms.

The family was able to escape the fire; however one of their cats died. Two other cats survived.

Damage is said to be worth several thousand dollars but an exact number was not provided.

Fire crews were able to limit the damage to the one unit.

Victim services was provided for the family and another family member arrived to provide them shelter and transportation.