LONDON, ONT. -- Just after 11:00 a.m. Monday, police were called to investigation revolving an individual trespassing at a cemetery.

OPP responded to a call to an Norfolk County address where an individual entered the Waterford Cemetery in a vehicle and began to do 'donuts', causing extensive damage to the grass and gravel.

Norfolk County OPP is asking the public to contact them with any information they may have, especially as this is the second report of this type of incident at this cemetery.