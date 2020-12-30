Advertisement
Police investigation closes portion of York Street
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 11:39AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:16PM EST
Police cruisers block York Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police closed York Street between Adelaide and Lyle streets for an investigation Wednesday morning.
Officials said officers were assisting with an "out-of-town" investigation.
A number of cruisers could be seen outside the Econo Lodge hotel.
Londoners were being asked to avoid the area, but the roadway was reponed shortly after 1 p.m.