Police investigating possible assault with machete that sent two men to hospital
London police are investigating a possible assault in the area of Wellington and Hill streets that sent two men to hospital.
Const. Scott Mandich says emergency crews responded to reports of a possible assault at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, police located two adult male victims who had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.
There are unconfirmed reports that a machete was involved in the incident.
Mandich says the investigation is in its early stages.
London Top Stories
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Will there be another pandemic? Experts say yes—the question is only when
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; Russia says 13 dead
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission at Kabul airport ended Thursday morning with the majority of its personnel departing, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday.
UPDATED | Afghanistan crisis dominates campaign trail as Canada's evacuation mission ends
The unfolding crisis in Afghanistan continues to dominate discussions along the federal election campaign trail as Canada marks the end of its evacuation efforts in Kabul.
What is ISIS-K? A look at the Afghan-based terrorist group that threatens both Taliban and U.S. forces
As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS-K, is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul.
Canada among latest countries added to United Kingdom's green travel list
Canada is among the latest countries added to the United Kingdom's green travel list, meaning Canadian travellers will no longer have to quarantine upon arriving in the country.
As Canada ends military mission in Afghanistan, advocates fear for those left behind
Afghanistan's most vulnerable will likely face increased deaths, restriction of rights, and uncertain access to schools as the Taliban take over, one journalist says, with an Afghan political scientist fearing the worst might be yet to come.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
Green Leader Paul points out threats targeting her online, calls for accountability
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said she has been receiving threats online from people saying they will show up to disrupt her party's campaign events.
Liberals will hike supplementary pensions for low-income seniors, Trudeau says
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising a bump in federal aid to low-income seniors if re-elected, appealing to an age cohort most likely to cast a ballot with a pledge that could also help him in key Quebec races.
Kitchener
Region of Waterloo adds 25 new COVID-19 cases; active outbreaks decline
The Region of Waterloo logged 25 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update as active outbreaks in the area declined.
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
The president of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies says Ontario's health units will implement their own vaccine certificate in September if the Ontario government doesn't rollout a province-wide system.
'The funnier, the better': Guelph Humane Society draws bad pet portraits to help neglected animals
The Guelph Humane Society is helping to put a smile on people’s faces by drawing bad pet portraits.
Windsor
Police make arrest in homicide investigation of Windsor woman in Fort Erie
Niagara police have made an arrest in a double-homicide investigation involving the death of a Windsor woman who was killed at a party in Fort Erie.
City to use trees to help with flooding from storm events
Windsor is going to plant two trees, with a built-in 'cage' to trap stormwater as part of a $4 million infrastructure investment.
Spike in COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 91 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Barrie
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive fire engulfs home in Wasaga Beach
Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Wasaga Beach.
OPP busts large cannabis grow op in Dufferin County
Dufferin provincial police busted a large cannabis grow operation in East Garafraxa with an estimated value of over $60,000.
Quebec driver clocked speeding double the limit in Wasaga Beach attempts to flee police
An out-of-province driver is accused of attempting to flee from police after being caught speeding double the posted limit.
Northern Ontario
More severe weather after four tornadoes confirmed in the northeastern Ont. storm two weeks ago
Northern Tornadoes Project is following up on the impacts of Wednesday night's severe storm in the northeast and has confirmed four tornadoes during a storm two weeks ago.
Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged
A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.
Timmins police say impaired driver crashed into vehicles trying to escape, including police cruiser
A suspected impaired driver who is banned from driving anywhere in Canada was involved in multiple collisions Wednesday in Timmins, police said.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stage 2 LRT worker seriously injured
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a workplace injury in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
Toronto
Toronto man charged after two young woman shot dead at birthday party
A Toronto man has now been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a party in Fort Erie that left two young women dead, Niagara Regional Police announced Thursday.
Here’s how to get tested for COVID-19 amid a fourth wave
Testing infrastructure in Ontario has been adapting to meet people’s needs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, amid a fourth wave, it’s as important as ever.
Ontario co-workers split winning Lotto Max ticket after more than a decade of play
A group of thirteen Ontario co-workers will be splitting the winnings from their Lotto Max ticket purchased in June.
Montreal
1 more death, increase in hospitalizations, ICU numbers with 603 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers continue to climb as Quebec records 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
No criminal charges in CHSLD Herron case after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid relating to CHSLD Herron, after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
Quebec's grocery list for federal party leaders casts focus on health transfers, immigration
Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.
Atlantic
N.B. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases drop to 157
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 157.
Over 70 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, one new case reported Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one recovery, as 50 active cases remain in the province.
Highway stalemate: Cars line up as N.S. tightens its border to N.B. residents
Gridlock on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border has been a familiar sight over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday was no different.
Calgary
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
Calgary MP demands Trudeau provide answers after Afghanistan mission ends
A Calgary member of Parliament is calling on the Trudeau government to respond to questions about the end of the military mission Afghanistan and the evacuation effort since the Taliban reclaimed power.
Hockey Calgary outlines mask rules for upcoming season
With COVID-19 numbers rising, masks will be required for players, coaches, officials and parents when entering arenas for Hockey Calgary games and practices, officials announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
Alberta reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than three months
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.
Vancouver Island
Some Greater Victoria businesses won't enforce vaccine card requirement
Vaccine cards are coming to B.C. on Sept. 13, meaning if you haven't received at least your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you won't be able to go out for dinner or work out at a gym.
2nd cougar sighting near Saanich park prompts warning from police
It’s the second time a cougar was spotted in the Bow Park area in as many days.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update for Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal new cases
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.