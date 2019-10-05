DELHI, Ont. - One person is dead after a transport truck struck a pedestrian at Delhi on Highway 3.

As well, three people were sent to hospital in another collision on Highway 3 near Simcoe.

The fatal crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the highway and Mill Street.

“It’s been determined that a transport truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it was attempting to turn southbound onto Mill Street when the truck and pedestrian collided. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by the attending coroner,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted on Twitter.

He said the area would be closed to traffic between six to eight hours for the investigation.

No names have been released as police inform relatives about the death.

“Officers are knocking on loved ones doors as I’m speaking and notifying family members.”

The driver of the transport was not injured.

The highway is closed between Western Avenue and Church Street.

Sanchuk is asking drivers to stay away from the scene.

“We’ve had several vehicles try to come through the scene. Don’t go through the scene. You’re putting all our lives at risk while we’re conducting our investigations."

The second crash happened on Highway 3 between Turkey Point Road and Charlotteville Road 11. Sanchuk called it a serious crash.

The road there is also closed for the investigation.