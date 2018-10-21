Featured
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Police have closed Clarke Road on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 after a pedestrian was hit and died. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:23AM EDT
A pedestrian has died as a result of a collision at Clarke Road near Fanshawe Park Road Sunday morning.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.
A section of Clarke Road remains closed for the investigation. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
The Traffic Management Unit of the London police has taken over the investigation.