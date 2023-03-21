Police identify third person wanted in weapons investigation
London police have identified the third person wanted in relation to a weapons investigation in the city earlier this month.
Jamie Edward Muir, 39, has not been located and police say he is wanted in relation to occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
Muir is considered armed and dangerous and if seen, police say to call 9-1-1 immediately.
On March 1, reports of gunshots in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East were being investigated.
One man was arrested at the scene and a loaded firearm was seized.
A 29-year-old man and 30-year-old man have already been arrested.
London Top Stories
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | $1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be?
U.S. teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out: 'It's changed me'
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.
Putin: China has peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.
Kitchener
-
Plan to demolish homes for funeral home expansion approved in Kitchener
A controversial plan to demolish homes to expand a funeral home has been given the green light by the City of Kitchener.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence at Kitchener motel
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue where police say someone is barricaded inside a motel room.
Windsor
-
Windsor getting $7.8 million for affordable housing initiative
Windsor city council approved moving forward with $7.8-million of federal funding for the rapid housing initiative.
-
WECHU warns of rising whooping cough cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning residents about rising cases of pertussis (whooping cough) in the region.
-
Firearm tossed in the river during arrest in Chatham-Kent
A Chatham-Kent man has been charged after reports of a man walking on King Street west with what appeared to be a “'rifle-style firearm.'
Barrie
-
Alliston elementary school hit by vandals with BB guns
According to Nottawasaga OPP, the school custodian arrived Monday morning to find multiple windows broken at Holy Family Catholic School.
-
Police 'actively investigating' threat made against Bradford high school
South Simcoe Police is investigating an alleged threat of violence in an online threat targeted towards a Bradford High School.
-
Temporary shelter in Barrie 'winding down' to allow for future affordable housing development
The County says the Rose Street shelter will remain open until April 30 at reduced capacity.
Northern Ontario
-
This city was just named the worst in Canada for bed bugs for the third straight year
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Sudbury police looking for transport truck involved in MR80 crash
Sudbury police are looking for a transport truck and its driver involved in Monday's crash on MR80, originally believed to be a single-vehicle collision.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in Utah on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
Ottawa
-
Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins
Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.
-
Ottawa residents should expect military aircraft during Biden visit
Ottawa residents should expect to see military aircraft in the sky before and during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the capital later this week.
Toronto
-
This city was just named the worst in Canada for bed bugs for the third straight year
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Three more candidates announce Toronto mayoral runs
Three more Toronto mayoral hopefuls have tossed their hats in the race for the city's top job this week.
-
Victim in Fairview Mall parking lot shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man
Police have identified the man killed in a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall Monday as a 21-year-old man from Toronto.
Montreal
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing
Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were still six people missing. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon. Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Bedford high school needs support, 'time to heal' following stabbing: NSTU president
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is weighing in after two staff members and a student, who is also the suspect, were injured in a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | New Brunswick's $12.2B budget tackles challenges that come with growth
The New Brunswick government has tabled a $12.2-billion budget that forecasts a small surplus and promises a funding boost to help stabilize the ailing health-care sector.
Winnipeg
-
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers to be moved to funeral home today
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be moved to a funeral home on Tuesday. A procession will take constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at noon.
-
Illegal right turns have led to 5 crashes involving vehicles and Valley Line Southeast LRT trains: TransEd
Officials say drivers illegally turning right has led to five crashes with Valley Line Southeast LRT trains.
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey: RCMP
One person was arrested in Surrey Monday after police say the speeding driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, sending the victim to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Vancouver’s fire chief 'extremely frustrated' with daily fires on Downtown Eastside
After a large fire spread from tents to a shuttered theatre on the city’s Downtown Eastside, Vancouver’s fire chief told reporters she was “incredibly frustrated” that more isn’t being done to prevent daily fires breaking out in the area.