Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash

Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash

On June 30 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol duties on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake when they observed a known person walking along the sidewalk who was breaching prior release conditions. (File Photo) On June 30 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol duties on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake when they observed a known person walking along the sidewalk who was breaching prior release conditions. (File Photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?

With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver