Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault

London police have identified the woman wanted in an alleged assault that transpired at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, on Sept. 26 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a woman entered a business located in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road where she was greeted by an employee.

Police say the woman then made racial comments and spat at the employee, before being escorted off the property.

On Wednesday morning, London police had released a photo of the woman asking for the public's help in identifying her. Later that afternoon, police sent out a second release saying the woman had been identified, and thanked the public for their assistance.

The investigation continues.