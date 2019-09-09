Featured
Police fine partiers on Broughdale weeks ahead of FOCO
An aerial view shows the number of partiers on Broughdale Avenue for FOCO celebrations in 2018.
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 3:26PM EDT
London police say four males have been fined after a party on Broughdale Avenue on Friday that drew hundreds of people.
The four, ages 19, 21 and two 20-year-olds, are all tenants of the home where the party was being held.
They were each fined $1,000 plus a $130 surcharge under the City of London municipal bylaw for nuisance parties.
Police say they were called to a home shortly before midnight Friday for a party with 200-300 people believed to be in attendance.
Officials are reminding the public that anyone who sponsors, hosts, creates, attends, allows or causes/permits a nuisance party may be charged under the bylaw, whether they are the owner, occupant or tenant at the location.
Fines under the bylaw could reach a maximum of $25,000, which was recently increased from $10,000 as part of efforts by the city to curb the popular FOCO or 'fake homecoming' parties around Western University.
The school has also added off-campus actions to its student Code of Conduct and will host events aimed at drawing students away from Broughdale.