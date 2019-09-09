London police say four males have been fined after a party on Broughdale Avenue on Friday that drew hundreds of people.

The four, ages 19, 21 and two 20-year-olds, are all tenants of the home where the party was being held.

They were each fined $1,000 plus a $130 surcharge under the City of London municipal bylaw for nuisance parties.

Police say they were called to a home shortly before midnight Friday for a party with 200-300 people believed to be in attendance.

Officials are reminding the public that anyone who sponsors, hosts, creates, attends, allows or causes/permits a nuisance party may be charged under the bylaw, whether they are the owner, occupant or tenant at the location.

Fines under the bylaw could reach a maximum of $25,000, which was recently increased from $10,000 as part of efforts by the city to curb the popular FOCO or 'fake homecoming' parties around Western University.

The school has also added off-campus actions to its student Code of Conduct and will host events aimed at drawing students away from Broughdale.