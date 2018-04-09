Featured
Police dispose of suspicious package found downtown
London Police on scene at the Central Library due to a suspicious package on Sunday April 8, 2018.
CTV London
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 6:12AM EDT
Dundas Street has reopened after a suspicious package was found at the central branch of the London Public Library Sunday night.
Dundas was closed as police descended on the area around 4 p.m.
The explosive disposal unit was brought in and removed the package from the library.
The package was taken to a secure location for further examination and eventual destruction.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.