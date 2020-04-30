MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Police in Aylmer, Ont. say that while they have grounds to lay charges under the province’s Emergency Order, they are choosing to educate instead.

Police have been consulting with the local Crown attorney after a drive-in service was held at the Church of God again on Sunday, drawing 61 vehicles.

Attendees listened through an FM transmitter without leaving their cars, which were parked in the church lot.

This was the third weekend such an event was held, and the third time it drew complaints from the community and prompted police to attend.

Police say safety is their priority and they have chosen to take “a measured and least intrusive approach in dealing with this community issue.”

There has been significant debate over whether this type of service violated Ontario’s Emergency Order against gatherings of more than five people.

Now police say they hope the church has a clearer understanding that “the gathering is in violation of the Emergency Order enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

A police statement goes on to say, “With this decision and education, we anticipate that the ‘Church of God’ organizers and parishioners will respect the Emergency Order in place to minimize the risk to their parishioners and community.”

In a letter previously released to the media, Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt has said they would not have gone ahead with the services if they had been told not to.

"Had we sought permission for these services and been denied, we would have continued with our livestreamed services only. But, with the permission and continued coordination with the police service, we planned for another drive-in service on Sunday, April 19th."

Still, police say they will continue to respond to complaints of breaches of the Emergency Order and take action if warranted.

Letter to premier decries ‘intimidation’ of faith groups

A letter from a number of MPs to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday also has the church hoping for more clarity.

The letter says the police actions “weaken the goodwill that has helped maintain strong social distancing compliance, harm the well-being of religious communities and undermine our nation’s constitutional fabric.”

It does not specifically name the Aylmer Police Service, but calls a decision to hold participants in a drive-in sermon accountable an “over-reach.”

It calls for reassurance that faith communities will not be prosecuted for practicing their faith.

On Facebook the Church of God praised the letter, adding, “We thank Premier Ford and urge him and his Cabinet to issue clear guidelines so that Churches are not singled out by police due to the Emergency Act.”