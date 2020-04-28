MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Aylmer, Ont. police have not charged attendees at a drive-in church service on Sunday, but say they have collected evidence and are working with the Crown attorney.

They are considering whether the service violated the province’s Emergency Order that prevents a group of five or more people from gathering.

Police say there were 61 vehicles gathered in the Church of God parking lot on Sunday, with several people inside each listening to the service on FM radio.

This is reportedly the third Sunday that police have had to deal with complaints from the community that the gathering violates provincial orders.

But London, Ont. criminal lawyer Nick Cake, who is familiar with the case, argues that because people are not getting out of their cars and interacting with each other, it does not qualify as a gathering.

Police say they have taken a “measured and least intrusive approach in dealing with this community issue,” speaking with organizers to find alternative solutions.

Now however, they will review the evidence collected Sunday and, along with the Crown attorney, decide if the laws apply to this situation.