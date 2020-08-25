Advertisement
Police arrest second suspect in Old East Village armed robbery
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery last week.
Police say on Aug. 17, a woman was texting a male acquaintance, trying to lure him.
They agreed to meet around 2:50 a.m. in an apartment in the 900-block of Dufferin Ave.
Police say the woman had a male friend with her who was armed with a shotgun.
According to police, the suspect physically assaulted the victim with the shotgun and then took some of his belongings.
He then threatened the victim with a knife and told him to leave. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Four days later, a 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Skylar Adam Eagle Speaker, 30, of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.