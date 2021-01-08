Advertisement
Police arrest man said to be carrying a hatchet
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 1:11PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are reporting a frightening scene at a downtown apartment on Friday.
Around 10 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call of a man carrying a hatchet inside an apartment building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street.
Reports suggested the man was carrying it 'through the hallways.'
Officers, including a police dog, attended the scene. They made an arrest just before 11 a.m.
No one was injured.
The investigation continues.