LONDON, ONT. -- London police are reporting a frightening scene at a downtown apartment on Friday.

Around 10 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call of a man carrying a hatchet inside an apartment building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street.

Reports suggested the man was carrying it 'through the hallways.'

Officers, including a police dog, attended the scene. They made an arrest just before 11 a.m.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.