'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff

The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff.

Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

“The information was there was a weapon in the house, and that certainly needed to be investigated,” she explained.

Late Sunday morning police officers in vehicles stood guard on both sides of a William Street duplex.

Neighbours said heavily armed officers were focused on one unit of the joint home.

As the night wore on Woodstock police, including a K9 dog, were joined by officers from Stratford and the Waterloo Regional Police.

Inspector Marci Shelton of the Woodstock Police Service. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

All were on scene until 10 a.m.

Nearby resident Sam Dubuque told CTV News London he was unaware police had arrived Saturday night until he walked through his front door.

“I just came out to have a cigarette on my porch and there was just police all over my yard,” he said.

Unnerved, he turned took two steps to his right.

“There was an officer, actually there was three of them, standing at the corner of my porch here, and two of them in my driveway, and all of them with automatic rifles,” he explained. “It was quite freaky.”

Police in Woodstock, Ont. converged on a single unit at a duplex on William Street on Jan. 28, 2023 which resulted in a 13-hour-long standoff between police and three men. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Our containment is heavily armed when we attend these types of calls for service,” confirmed Shelton. “We did advise most of the residents in that area. Some were displaced.”

Those unable to return home were offered food and bed at a nearby shelter.

Shelton said police negotiators were able to convince the three men inside to surrender to police peacefully.

Of the three initially arrested, Shelton said only one remains in custody.

Charges are currently pending.