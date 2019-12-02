LONDON, ONT. -- A new, first-of-its-kind in Canada project is targeting plastic that currently can't be put in City of London Blue Boxes.

Hefty orange bags will be used to gather items like:

  • foam cups, plates and take-out containers
  • plastic cups, plates, bowls and utensils
  • plastic straws and stirrers
  • food storage bags
  • plastic wrap from cases of pop, toilet paper, paper towels
  • deli meat & cheese packaging
  • plastic and foam meat trays
  • bags from milk, pet food, produce, potato chips
  • candy and granola bar wrappers
  • juice and microwavable pouches
  • packing peanuts

The items must be empty, clean and dry. A full list is available here.

The pilot project works in conjunction with the city's existing Blue Box program and is being phased in starting with about 13,000 London homes.