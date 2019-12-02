Pilot project aims to keep 'hard-to-recycle plastics' out of landfills
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 4:59PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A new, first-of-its-kind in Canada project is targeting plastic that currently can't be put in City of London Blue Boxes.
Hefty orange bags will be used to gather items like:
- foam cups, plates and take-out containers
- plastic cups, plates, bowls and utensils
- plastic straws and stirrers
- food storage bags
- plastic wrap from cases of pop, toilet paper, paper towels
- deli meat & cheese packaging
- plastic and foam meat trays
- bags from milk, pet food, produce, potato chips
- candy and granola bar wrappers
- juice and microwavable pouches
- packing peanuts
The items must be empty, clean and dry. A full list is available here.
The pilot project works in conjunction with the city's existing Blue Box program and is being phased in starting with about 13,000 London homes.
