LONDON, ONT. -- A new, first-of-its-kind in Canada project is targeting plastic that currently can't be put in City of London Blue Boxes.

Hefty orange bags will be used to gather items like:

foam cups, plates and take-out containers

plastic cups, plates, bowls and utensils

plastic straws and stirrers

food storage bags

plastic wrap from cases of pop, toilet paper, paper towels

deli meat & cheese packaging

plastic and foam meat trays

bags from milk, pet food, produce, potato chips

candy and granola bar wrappers

juice and microwavable pouches

packing peanuts

The items must be empty, clean and dry. A full list is available here.

The pilot project works in conjunction with the city's existing Blue Box program and is being phased in starting with about 13,000 London homes.