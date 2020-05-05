Pig head and other body parts found in ditch
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 6:29AM EDT
Pigs are seen at a pig farm near Arthur, Ont.
LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk OPP are looking for information regarding the discovery of pig body parts, including a head, in roadside ditch.
On Sunday around noon police were called after a resident out for a walk made the gruesome discovery along Fairground Road in Houghton.
What appeared to be a severed head and various other parts of a pig were dumped in the ditch.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.
Police have not said what other parts were found.