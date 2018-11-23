

Scott Miller, CTV London





The Independent Electricity System Operator has approved Bruce Power’s plans and cost estimates to refurbish one of the units at their sprawling Bruce County site.

Work to replace the major parts of Unit 6 is expected to begin in 2020.

It’s just phase one of a 15-year plan to refurbish six of the eight reactors at the Bruce Power site, extending it’s life until 2064.

The I.E.S.O. says estimates peg the cost to replace Unit 6 at a little over $2 billion. The estimated cost to refurbish all 6 reactors is $13 billion.

The government energy regulator also says they expect to pay less for Bruce Power’s electricity during the refurbishment than originally thought.