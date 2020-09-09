LONDON, ONT. -- Startling video provided to CTV News shows a pigeon shaking violently before its death. And a warning that some viewers may find the video disturbing.

“We just found one that is literally shaking to death,” explains Bonnie Siegfried.

Siegfried says she found the dying bird near the Northview Apartment REIT complex on Mornington Avenue over the weekend.

She comforted the distressed pigeon in its final moments before posting the video to Facebook.

“We found it upside down shaking and vibrating outside...it was hard to watch,” says Siegfried.

A spokesperson from Northview Apartment REIT confirmed to CTV News that this year and in previous years, management has hired licensed pest control professionals to deal with tenants' concerns about pigeons at 520 and 560 Mornington Ave. - with the most recent services provided last week.

CTV News has confirmed that Husky Pest Control was the company recently hired to deal with excessive pigeon droppings on balconies.

A spokesperson for Husky says, “Pigeon poop droppings is a health hazard that can cause diseases called histoplasmosis...fungus grows on pigeon droppings which is a health hazard.”

The company says they used a pest control product according to the label, which was made specifically for pigeon control. They also say they cleaned and sanitized the balconies.

A spokesperson from Northview told CTV News in a statement, “We understand that the efforts used by the pest control professionals to mitigate the pigeon situation at the building are now the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Natural Resources, and we have pledged to cooperate fully with that investigation.”

The Northview spokesperson adds that services have immediately been ceased and all treatments have been discontinued.

Full Statement from Northview:

“As responsible property managers, we have been working- for more than a year- to address the concerns of residents at 520 and 560 Mornington struggling with the effects of a pigeon situation at the building. Tenants came to management concerned about the number of birds assembled on the property, the nuisance they were causing, the property damage sustained as a result, and the potential negative health implications of the birds’ presence.

"Through this period we have retained pest control professionals to address the matter. These professionals were fully licensed, and assured management that their efforts were permitted and humane. Last week efforts made by the pest control professionals attending to the building resulted in a situation that management believed was untenable, and the services were immediately ceased and all treatments were discontinued.

"We understand, that the efforts used by the pest control professionals to mitigate the pigeon situation at the building are now the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Natural Resources, and we have pledged to cooperate fully with that investigation. As this process is now ongoing, we will not be making further public comment at this time.”