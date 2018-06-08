

CTV London





A 37-year-old man from Stratford died when his SUV collided with a farm tractor Thursday night.

OPP say 37-year-old Chad Matheson was killed in the crash that happened on Perth Line 34, between Perth Road 108 and Road 109 in East Perth around 10 p.m.

Matheson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.