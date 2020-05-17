LONDON, ON -- Perth OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Perth Line 87, just east of Road 176 due to a fatal accident.

A collision involving a motorcycle is currently under investigation.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene.

Motorists are being directed to take an alternate route to avoid the area as Line 87 between Road 175 and Road 176 are closed.