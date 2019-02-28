

Norfolk County OPP have charged two people, including a personal support worker, with fraud.

Police were contacted after family members of the Port Rowan resident found inconsistencies in financial transactions.

The fraud is alleged to have been going on for nearly two years, from Sept. 2016 to Aug. 2018, and was reported at that time.

As a result, a 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are each facing a charge of fraud over $5,000.

The woman, a personal support worker, and the man, both residents of Norfolk County, were arrested Saturday, but have since been released.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe on March 19.