A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Huron East on New Year’s Day.

OPP were called to Huron Road and Division Line in Huron East about 2 a.m. Monday.

The man was air lifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Huron Road between Kinburn Line and Roxboro Line was closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.